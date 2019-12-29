Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 26, for the combined consumption group increased by 0.65 percent as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 130.87oints against 130.02 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The weekly SPI was collected with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.25 percent increase and went up from 133.67 points in last week to 134.01 points during the week under review. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.51 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 17.89 percent. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to 29,517, Rs 29,518 to 44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month also increased by 0.34 percent, 0.45 percent, 0.55 percent and 0.81 percent respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 05 item registered decrease, while that of 21 items prices increased with the remaining 25 items’ prices unchanged. The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, garlic and mustard oil.