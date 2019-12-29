Share:

The attacker, who stabbed several people at a rabbi’s home in New York state and then fled on Saturday, has reportedly been apprehended.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (JPAC) said on Saturday that at least five people had been stabbed at a house close to a synagogue in Monsey, a town of 18,000 residents which is located 30 miles north of New York City.The five victims, all of them Jewish, were hospitalised with stab wounds, according to JPAC.Two of them were rushed to Westchester Medical's trauma centre with serious injuries, media reports said, adding that one victim had been stabbed at least six times.Police are still in the dark about the motive for the stabbing amid reports that the suspect, said to be a black male, having been arrested and taken into custody in New York City's 32nd Precinct. He was reportedly wearing a scarf and armed with a machete during the attack that took place during a Hanukkah celebration at Rabbi Rottenberg's Shul.New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she was “deeply disturbed” by the Monsey stabbing.“There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation”, she underscored.James was echoed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who tweeted that he was “horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight”.He pledged to “hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law”.The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said that they are also keeping an eye on the situation.The Jewish organisation, Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey stated, in turn, that they are sending their representatives to the scene.