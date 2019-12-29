Share:

SARGODHA - The police caught a woman impersonating as a lady police official here on Saturday. The police arrested a woman identified as Rabia Basri in police uniform in front of Saddr police station. She was impersonating as police officer. The Cantonment Police took her into custody and sent to jail on judicial remand after lodging an FIR against Rabia Basri, wife of Amjad Farooq, resident of Asianwala. Furthermore, DPO Ammara Ather has suspended a Sub-inspector Mazhar Gondal of Phularwan Police and also ordered a departmental inquiry against him. The Bhagtanwala Police had nabbed an accused namely Shahbaz with one and half kg narcotics from his car. During investigation he revealed that he is personal servant of SI Mazhar Gondal and carrying out the drug business on the behest of his ‘master.’