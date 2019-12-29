Share:

LAHORE - A woman and her minor son were burnt alive when fire broke out in a house near Lorry Adda on Saturday. The deceased were identified by police as Rukhsana and her son Bilal. The cause of the fire was yet to be determined. However, firefighters say fire broke due to short-circuit. A couple of firefighting units took part in the operation and managed to put out the blaze after hectic efforts. A rescue official said both the victims were dead as they reached the site. Police handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.