ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said that the world had been raising voice against Indian secular colonialism, bloodbath and genocide on oppressed Kashmir people.

The international community and media had broken the silence by criticising the barbarism and atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir perpetrating by the Indian government and security forces, he said while talking to PTV.

The AJK President said Pakistan was continuously supporting the cause of Kashmir diplomatically, politically and morally, adding that China, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia and other countries of the world were endorsing the stance of Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

Masood Khan said Pakistani leadership was exposing awful face of fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the international community. Indian politicians, members of civil society and its people were condemning Modi’s hegemonic designs, he added.

The AJK President said that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices and gearing up their independence struggle to become part of Pakistan, adding the people of Kashmir were breathing with Pakistan.

HRCP appeals UN to take notice of miseries of Kashmiris

Replying to a question, the AJK President strongly denounced Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) and termed it a violation of ceasefire agreement. “The unprovoked firing by India is an attempt aimed at diverting the world’s attention from its internal situation,” he declared.

Terming violation of ceasefire agreement and targeting civil population along the LoC by Indian forces as cowardly act, he said that uprising in the length and cranny of India against Modi regime following the passage of so-alled Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had bewildered Narendra Modi and his cronies.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Saturday appealed to the United Nations and world community to take immediate notice of the unabated lockdown by Indian security forces on the consecutive 146th day in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as cold weather has added to the woes of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Talking to APP, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan said on Saturday that due to the Indian lockdown, Kashmiri people could not stock essential commodities for the winter season.

He said that UN should take notice of the shortage of basic commodities due to restrictions in Occupied Kashmir amid deployment of thousands of Indian troops.

PTI MPA Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that UN should take notice of the worries of Kashmiri people who were cut off from their immediate surroundings due to ban on internet, text messaging and mobile phone services.

It may be mentioned here that All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC-AJK) leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik on Saturday appealed to the world community to ask India to settle the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Malik strongly condemned the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman Molvi Bashir Ahmed and his two brothers by the Indian police in Occupied Kashmir.