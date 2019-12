Share:

SARGODHA - A youth was shot dead over sending marriage proposal here in village Virkanwala Mateela in the remit of Kotmoman Police. According to police, 17-year-old Mumtaz Akbar had sent proposal to the parents of a girl namely Iqra, which they took as their insult. Later Iqra’s brother Mubashar and other relatives opened firing on Mumtaz Akbar and killed him on the spot. The police have filed a case and started raids for their arrest.