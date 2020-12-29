Share:

PESHAWAR - District Administration Peshawar Monday sealed ten marble factories on Warsak Road and arrested their owners and managers for polluting the environment and not complying with the environmental laws. On the directives of the DC Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Sobia Hassam Toru along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Shah Wazir launched a crackdown on marble units due to non-installation of effluent mechanism within their premises and discharging of waste water in drains and irrigation channels.

According to DC Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar the sealed factories were served notices to install proper waste disposal plants and adopt hygienic measures and on failure the action was taken against them.

Meanwhile, district administration Peshawar carried out a joint operation along with the TMA Town-1 and Auqaf Department and retrieved one kanal nine marla land from the illegal encroachers at Rahman Baba graveyard, Beri Bagh.

AAC Aftab Ahmad supervised the operation where heavy machinery including excavators was employed for the demolition of illegal structures in the presence of beefed up security to avert any hostile or untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that operation against all illegal land grabbers would continue and no one would be allowed to violate the sanctity of graveyards.