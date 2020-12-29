Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 12-member African Union (AU) delegation led-by President Djibouti National Parliament and Acting Chairman of AU Muhammad Ali Houmed will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday (today).According to officials, the high-level African Parliamentary delegation would also accompany Navel Chief of Djibouti. The delegation is arriving on the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sinjrani and would have important meetings with the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Speaker National Assembly, Army Chief and Navel Chief and President Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation would also visit different areas of the country. Speaking about the visit, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said this visit of high powered delegation was of utmost importance to strengthen the parliamentary relations between the Pakistan and African Parliaments. He said Pakistan gave utmost priority to its ties with the African countries and emphasised that parliamentary relations would pave the way for strong economic and trade corporation. Sadiq Sanjrani said there were need to increase parliamentary exchanges to steer the agenda of economic development in both the regions.