ISLAMABAD - With the country recorded another 1,974 infections of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again witnessed highest positivity ratio of the deadly virus in the country.

The positivity ratio in Abbottabad has been recorded at 15.95 percent, said a latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday.

As per details, the positivity rate in Karachi stands at second number with 14.81 percent and Hyderabad at third with 14.47 percent.

Overall, the positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) remained 12.54 percent, Sindh has 8.61 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.94 percent, Punjab 4.06 percent and Balochistan 2.71 percent, according to the NCOC.

The positivity rate in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has been recorded zero per cent as no new case of the virus was detected in the northern areas of the country.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 55 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 473,309. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,929.

The NCOC has confirmed that 1,974 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, KP and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 211,276 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,147 in Punjab, 57,467 in KP, 37,272 in Islamabad, 18,082 in Balochistan, 8,215 in AJK and 4,850 in GB.