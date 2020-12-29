Share:

Rahimyar Khan - Two persons were killed when a tanker filled with LPG caught fire near Fatehpur on national highway some 70 kms from here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 sources a Himalaya Gas company tanker No.TLZ-194 carrying LPG when reached near Fatehpur Kamal,the tanker driver hit a motorcycle and the tyers caught fire. The motorcycle riders Muhammad Akhtar 22 and Rimsha 5 residents of Basti Bhora Fatehpur Kamal died on the spot. Rescuers immediately controlled the fire with cooling process and saved the tanker from danger of blast.