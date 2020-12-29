Share:

Karachi - Provincial Minister for Information, Local Government and Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all leases granted under Forest Policy of 2005-06 have been cancelled and added that thousands of acres of forest land has been retrieved . He said this while presiding over a meeting on forest on Monday. He said that new year 2021 would be taken as the year of trees and we would try plant more and more trees in Sindh so that the dream of a green Sindh would come true. The provincial forest minister said that on the special directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, several projects had been launched to make the province green. The forest projects are divided into three parts. These include Urban Forest, Sarsabz Sindh and Green Pakistan Project. The Sindh forest minister added that eco-friendly tree planting programme has been chalked out for the banks of canals and along the main highways of the province. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that a satellite survey had been conducted under GIS to create a real database of forests. Provincial Minister for Information, Local Government and Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that we welcome the committee of the Supreme Court on the issue of forests.