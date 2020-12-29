Share:

PESHAWAR - Top brass of KP Police on Monday dismissed two SHOs and two constables in the Amir Tehkalay case.

The case hit headlines a few months ago when a video of Amir Tehkalay went viral on social media, showing Amir having been stripped naked by the cops during torture.

Before emergence of Tehkalay’s naked video, the police had arrested Amir after his video went viral, in which he was shown drunk and using abusive language against senior police officers. Later, the police arrested him and during torture, Tehkalay was shown naked. When the video went viral, a trend on social media got active, criticising the policemen involved in the incident.

On Monday, the KP Police Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi chaired a meeting of senior officials and took a decision, dismissing former SHO of Tehkal Police Station Sheheryar and former SHO of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station Imranud Din, besides two constables Naeem and Tauseef Alam. The decisions were taken in the light of a judicial inquiry conducted into the Amir Tehkalay case.

According to a notification, the action was taken under KP Police (Efficiency and Disciplinary) Rules, 1975.

Meanwhile, there was a report circulating about a computer operator of Central Police Office, having been dismissed from service in a smuggling case. The employees of CPO had been arrested when drugs were recovered from his vehicle in Malakand district a few months ago.

The officials decided his dismissal too. However, the police did not confirm this report on CPO employee.