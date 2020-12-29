Share:

ISLAMABAD- Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would commence admissions for the programmes offered in the first phase of spring 2021 semester including matriculation, intermediate, ATC, BS (face to face) as well as MS/M Phil and PhD from January 15, 2021 across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and northern areas.

According to the admission department on Monday, the university has taken special measures to ensure availability of the admission prospectuses at the doorsteps of the students. In this regard, prospectus sale points were being established at the union council level throughout the country. The information about the prospectus sale points would be uploaded on the university website soon.

Prospectuses for all the programmes would be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

The university has recently signed memorandums of understanding with the telecom operators of Pakistan to facilitate the students in fee depositing.

Admissions in the second phase of spring 2021 semester would commence from March 1, 2021 and would continue till April 15, 2021 for the programmes including BA (Associate Degree), BS and B Ed.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, has instructed the relevant admission authorities to take special measures to provide admission facilities in the nearest and approachable vicinities of the students.

This objective would be achieved by providing admission facilities not only at the main campus of the university, but also at all regional offices.

He, further, instructed the regional directors to establish ‘admission desk’ well-equipped with computer system and internet services at the regional offices to facilitate the students in online admission process.