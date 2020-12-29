Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said politicians pointing fingers at the state institutions could never be considered as flag-bearers of democracy.

Talking to his Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, the Prime Minister said all pillars of state, within their own jurisdiction, were working for development of the country, PM office said. The Prime Minister said strengthening of state institutions was vital for continuity of democracy.

Dr Babar Awan said politicians, who were striving to push the country into age of darkness for personal interests, had no future of their own.

He termed the government’s policies of economic stability and prevention of coronavirus as important achievements. The meeting discussed constitutional, legal, and political issues.

ML-1 project

Separately, chairing a review meeting of ML-1 under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) here, the Prime Minister said ML-1 that project will establish modern communication infrastructure of international standard in the country and create job opportunities as well as new prospects for Pakistan’s industry.

He said Pakistani exports will timely reach to international markets by having better land route coordination with country’s seaports, paving a way for earning precious foreign exchange. The Prime Minister said ML-1 is the costliest of CPEC projects, which will add a new chapter to the Pakistan-China relations.

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati apprised the Prime Minister about integration plan of the ML-1 project.

Meanwhile, addressing an Energy sector review meeting, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far on the project.

He said the government is fully focused on meeting the energy needs of all sectors and directed to mobilise all resources to provide affordable electricity to the consumers. The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the current situation in the energy sector to which the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar and Secretary Energy briefed about the improvement in power distribution system. The Minister also apprised the Prime Minister about the current situation of circular debt. Referring to the Renewable Energy Policy, Omar Ayub said that this policy has boosted the confidence of investors.

Meanwhile, talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid during a meeting here, Imran Khan said that northern areas of the country especially Gilgit-Baltistan are the most beautiful and suitable areas in the world for tourism.

The Prime Minister said that natural beauty of the Northern area can be fully utilized for promotion of tourism by providing modern facilities.

The meeting discussed in-detail the development and promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, providing maximum employment opportunities to the local people in the industry with special focus on eco-friendly tourism, protection of glaciers and forests.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Prime Minister about the skiing competitions to be organized by the Gilgit-Baltistan government next February.

The meeting also discussed the measures to take full advantage of the mineral deposits in Gilgit and development plans for the local people.

Later, talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman during a meeting here on Monday, Prime Minister said that plantation of Olive would not only help creation of employment opportunities in the allied industry but also will also provide source of income to the poor.

Briefing the Prime Minister, provincial governor said that most districts of the province are suitable for cultivation of olive, adding that as per the plan modern and scientific methods will be employed in crafting of the olive. He also briefed the Prime Minister about olive cultivation policy in the province, its scope and plans for exports of olive related products.