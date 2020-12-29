Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the bridge of hostel of Fatima Jinnah Women’s Medical University here on Monday.

Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor FJMU Amir Zaman Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Shirin Khawar, Medical Superintendant Ganga Rama Hospital Dr Ehteshamul Haq, Project Director Ejaz Shaikh, Chief Warden Professor Dr Noreen Akmal, faculty members and a large number of students.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The connecting bridge between hostel and college/hospital cost us around Rs19 million.

The graduates of Fatima Jinnah Medical University are serving humanity in Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital holds a unique position in providing special services. Best possible measures are being taken to facilitate medical students.

In order to improve health indicators in Punjab, seven new Mother and Child Hospitals are being developed across the province.

Our maternal mortality rate is one of the worst in the region hence there is need to develop Mother and Child Hospitals.

The 650-bedded state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram shall save lives of thousands of mothers in Punjab. Café and gymnasium facility shall be provided to hostel students as well very soon.

For a healthy life, students must actively participate in sports. I am a proud graduate of the FJWU and I always feel like doing something for my alma mater.

The government is making all out efforts to improve healthcare services in Punjab.”