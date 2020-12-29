Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he is getting better with every passing day.

“My health condition is improving day-by-day and I have issued telephonic instructions to the Principal Secretary today as well”, he said in a statement. The Chief Minister said that he was thankful to the people for their prayers, He asked the citizens to remain careful in the second corona wave as the situation was critical. “I have been in isolation for the last 7 days but I have instructed to improve the cleanliness situation in the province. The government is keenly watching the situation of cleanliness and improvement will be soon visible”, he said.