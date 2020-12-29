Share:

ISLAMABAD-A police officer was shot and injured by two armed dacoits after snatching cash and official gun in Katarian area in a day light crime spree in the capital, informed sources on Monday.

The injured police officer has been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Raffique who was rushed to hospital, they said. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Industrial Area.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene on a motorcycle.

According to sources, SI Raffique was heading towards police station when a gang of two unknown dacoits having guns in their hands intercepted him. The dacoits snatched cash and official gun for cop and one of them shot and injured him upon showing resistance. After committing crime, the dacoits fled from scene, sources said adding that a heavy contingent of police headed by SP Industrial Area Zone Zubair Sheikh rushed to the crime scene. Forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) also arrived and collected evidences, they said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has taken a stern action over happening of the incident and ordered DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed to trace out dacoits, according to police spokesman. Following the orders of city police chief, DIG Operations have constituted two special police teams under supervision of SP Industrial Zone Sheikh Zubair and SP Investigation Malik Nahim tasking them to arrest the culprits involved in looting and injuring the cop, he added.

He said police also conducted geo fencing of the crime scene and have accelerated efforts to nab the dacoits.