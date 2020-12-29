Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 11 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,502 and 817 new cases emerged when 9,320 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued from CM House, he said that 11more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,502 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr Shah said that 9,320 samples were tested against which 817 cases detected that constituted 8.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,321,238 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 212,093 cases, of them 89 percent or 188,351patients have recovered, including 584 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,240 patients were under treatment, of them 19,488 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 736 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 656 patients was stated to be critical, including 72 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 817 new cases, 690 have been detected from Karachi, of them 219 from East, 200 from South, 107 from Central, 79 from Korangi, 74 from Malir, 11 from West. Hyderabad has 30 new cases, Ghotki 15, Jamshoro 11, Matiari 10, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Thatta and Umerkot seven each, Jacobabad five, Badin four, Dadu three, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar one each.