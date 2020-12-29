Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had become a household word in Pakistan.

Speaking at the sixth CPEC Media Forum here, Sanjrani said that CPEC had achieved significant milestones through joint efforts of the governments, enterprises and peoples of both countries.

The forum was jointly organised by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and China Economic Net (CEN) in cooperation with the embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan.

Sanjrani said the first phase of CPEC, which focused on energy and infrastructure projects met its successful completion and now the second phase was set to boost Pak-China cooperation in agriculture and initiate an era of industrialisation through the establishment of special economic zones.

Commending the role of the media, he said that it had played a very important role in the dissemination of facts on CPEC which had resulted in CPEC becoming a household name in Pakistan. Through events like the CPEC media forum, both countries get an excellent opportunity to consolidate the existing all-weather friendship.

The Senate chairman also highlighted Pakistan’s medical and moral support to China during its fight against the pandemic. Moreover, he said that the Senate passed a resolution that acknowledged China’s robust measures to deal with coronavirus and commended their efforts to make Pakistani there, mainly students in Wuhan, feel at home during this critical time.

It is evident from the documentary “CPEC Cooperation during COVID-19” made by PCI, that CPEC remained resilient even during a global pandemic and progressed ahead.

“As China-Pakistan cooperation proceeds to a greater depth, the Senate of Pakistan shall play a greater role in extending all possible cooperation to the media of both countries to develop greater understanding and cooperation on the issues of common interests. The 10th Joint Cooperation Committee on CPEC will be held soon,” he announced.

CPEC played major role in further promoting Pak-China friendship: Nong Rong

Zheng Qingdong, President and Editor-in-Chief of Economic Daily, and Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director, Pakistan-China Institute, gave the welcome addresses. Zheng highlighted the importance of the CPEC media forum and said that since its launch, it had contributed a lot towards building a positive public opinion on CPEC.

He said that in the face of the complex international environment, the media of China and Pakistan should take joint actions and form synergies in firmly opposing the negative propaganda against CPEC. Moreover, he said that the year 2021 would be the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations which would be celebrated with zeal and zest in both countries.

In his address Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that as an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative and a demonstration project of China-Pakistan Cooperation, the CPEC played a significant role to promote the in-depth development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and high-quality growth of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said that high level and quality participation in the CPEC media forum was the testimony to the fact that CPEC had been highly valued in Pakistan. Since its inception in 2015, CPEC Media Forum had brought together the governments, business communities, media, think tanks, and other sectors of China and Pakistan to focus on the construction of the CPEC, he added.

Commenting on a recently held meeting of the Joint Working Group on international coordination on CPEC, the Chinese envoy said that China would strengthen coordination with academia and think-tanks through CPEC. Since its launch, Pakistan had achieved fruitful results of CPEC cooperation.

Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haq said that in this digital age, the media was playing a pivotal role in bolstering the friendship and solidarity between the peoples of Pakistan and China. He said that media had rightly guided the public about the true significance of the CPEC project, which had resulted in creating a national consensus on CPEC.

Moreover, he said, Pakistan was the biggest proponent of BRI and endorsed Chinese President Xi’s philosophy of shared future and prosperity. Tian Yuhong, Executive Secretary of the All-China Journalists Association, said that CPEC was a symbol of attachment between Pakistan and China and even a global pandemic like COVID-19 could not stop the progress of projects under its umbrella.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and Pakistan-China Institute, commended the resilience of CPEC which progressed with full speed and vigour during COVID-19. He said that not a single Pakistani working on CPEC sites was laid off. While commenting on the recently held meeting on Joint Working Group on international coordination, he said that there would be an increased focus on media and think-tank collaboration to take CPEC forward.

The meeting also welcomed third party participation in CPEC. Moreover, he highlighted three objectives of conducting CPEC media forum. Firstly, it was aimed to promote and strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China. “CPEC is part of BRI which is the biggest developmental and diplomatic initiative of the 21st Century.” Secondly, it aimed to counter the propaganda against CPEC with facts. This type of media cooperation will create synergies and energise both sides to come up with facts needed to shape positive public opinion on CPEC, he added. Thirdly, it aims to highlight CPEC developments to the media and the general public. In this way, the forum was acting as a ‘Force Multiplier’ in taking this friendship forward.

NI Siyi, Deputy Director Office of Editor-in chief, Xinhua News Agency, said that since the launch of CPEC, there had been close cooperation between the media houses of both countries. When Prime Minister Imran Khan visited China in October 2019, INP and Xinhua news signed an agreement to take this cooperation to next level. He called for airing more stories on CPEC which evoke people’s engagement. Moreover, he said that the media of both countries needed to highlight the importance of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations in 2021.

Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, gave a very comprehensive presentation on CPEC phase two. He said that CPEC was a multilayered project. In the first phase which ended in 2020, the focus was on improving infrastructure and solving the issue of energy. In the second phase which would end in 2025, processing and manufacturing industries would be developed and efforts would be made to ensure improvement in people’s livelihoods and balancing regional economic development.

Zhao Qiao, Director Department of Urdu, Asian and African Center, China Media Group said that the media of both countries fought misinformation regarding Pakistani students in Wuhan during COVID-19 by interviewing them and communicating the true perspective. She called for enhanced media ties between two brotherly countries and said that steps should be taken at the government level to increase people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Senator Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Railways, highlighted the importance of the ML-1 project and said it would transform the socio-economic fate of Pakistan and the whole region by giving a boost to connectivity. This project, he said, would create employment opportunities for the locals and improve the logistics infrastructure in the country.

Mudassir Tipu Director-General (China), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, termed CPEC as a transformational and consensus-oriented project. He said that COVID-19 cooperation between Pakistan and China had been exemplary.

The CPEC Media Forum is conducted as an annual event in Beijing and Islamabad in alternate years. Due to COVID-19, this year’s forum was held virtually and was themed ‘Post-epidemic China-Pakistan Media Cooperation.’

The Forum conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on topics including the opportunities for digital media, media as an engine for the high-quality development of CPEC, and China-Pakistan media cooperation. It was moderated by Zoon Ahmed Khan, anchor of China Economic Net. Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani was the Chief Guest.

After speeches, an award giving ceremony was held in which seven journalists were conferred with ‘CPEC Communication Award.’ Those seven journalists were Muhammad Asghar, correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan in Beijing; Naveed Hussain, Editor (Print & Digital) Express Tribune; Shafqat Ali, Special correspondent of The Nation; Liu Chang, Journalist of China Media Group Pakistan Bureau; Tariq Sumair, Editor of INP; Amir Ghauri, Editor of The News; and Sultan Hali, Columnist, writer, and author of book on China.