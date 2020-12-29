Share:

HYDERABAD - The District Food Controller (DFC) Niaz Ahmed Arijo on Monday warned Atta Chakki owners to ensure sale of wheat flour at the prices fixed by the government failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

He said this during a visit to different Atta Chakkis of the city to review implementation on wheat flour prices as fixed by Sindh food department.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DFC also directed Atta Chakki owners to ensure implementation on flour prices as fixed by government so that relief could be provided to the public. Meanwhile, the district administration and Sindh food department also set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad city, Qasimabad and Rural talukas to provide flour on discount.

The district food department in coordination with flour mills association set up fair price stalls in different areas including Hali Road, Risala Road, Tando Haider, Board office Chowk Latifabad, Nasim Nagar and Tando Jam to provide wheat flour to the people on reasonable prices as fixed by the government.

The 10-kilogram bag of wheat flour is available at the rate of Rs418 for general public as fixed by district administration at the mobile stalls set up by the food department authorities.

The district food authorities also appealed the general public to avail the facility to purchase wheat flour at reasonable rates.