KARACHI - Famous Pakistani Actor Farhan Ali Agha on Monday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a press conference at Insaf House. He announced this in the presence of PTI leaders including opposition leader in Sindh assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Karachi president Khurram Sherzaman, MPAs Sindh Dr Imran Ali Shah, Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, and others.