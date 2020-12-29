Share:

The Federal Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a landmark agreement between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the American 'Federal Bureau of Investigation' (FBI).

The meeting also ratified the decisions of December 24 by the Economic Co-ordination Committee and the Privatization Committee.

According to details, a meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the political and economic situation was considered.

The meeting of the Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of DG of Hydrocarbon Development Institute and Chairman of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan.

The federal cabinet also approved construction of a multi-storey building on railway land in Nowshera, action against timber mafia in Gilgit-Baltistan and appointment of FC for three years.

The Cabinet also approved release of funds for operationalization of Coronavirus Isolation Hospital in Islamabad.

Apart from external loans, briefing on the use of foreign funds whiles the summary of approval for reconstitution of PEMRA Council of Complaints was postponed.