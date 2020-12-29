Share:

Karachi - Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that an attempt was being made to make the census issue in Karachi controversial. Various parties had raised objections to the 2017 census. Our opponents are playing a different role on this issue. When PTI got the government, our first goal was to take care of the country’s economy, other than that no other issue could be addressed. The census allocates resources to the country’s provinces, which requires a census to be completed.

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman, Sindh Assembly members Dr Imran Ali Shah, Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, renowned editor Farhan Ali Agha and other leaders were present on the occasion.

He further added that Karachi is the only city where people from all over the country come, live here but register their vote in their home areas or cities. The last census did not specify the number of Bengalis, Biharis, Afghans, Burmese and others in the city. Why doesn’t the Sindh government stand up to count them? Aren’t these people taking advantage of transport, hospital, water and sewerage facilities in the city?

Firdous Shamim Naqvi further said that the 2018 general elections were also held as per the 2017 census and the constituencies were also held as per the 2017 census. If ten more problems are raised to solve one problem, it does not solve the problem. We have come up with the best solution to recognise the current census and conduct the next census as soon as possible but not to delay the local body elections. Local bodies elections are mandatory under Article 140-A of the Constitution. The status of local body representatives is more than MPA for the general public as all the basic issues of the streets are solved by the councilors and the UC chairman and vice chairman. The local government system is the foundation of democracy. The Sindh government has done the most damage to this system. The local body system has gone in August. The Sindh government is delaying the elections under the pretext of corona.

He said that we want to tell them that if they do not introduce a new law on local government within a month, we will stage protest. The federal cabinet has formulated the best strategy, if the opposition parties or the coalition party MQM has any other solution then we are ready to discuss with them. I urge all citizens to send us their suggestions to make the census process transparent so that no one has any objection to it again. “We have submitted a request to reconvene the Sindh Assembly last Friday.

Coronavirus attack is very severe, but CM Murad Ali Shah does not seem to join hands, nor does he see any threat from corona. Let Murad Ali Shah admit that he was wrong before or is wrong now. He further said that the federation distributed Rs63 billion and more than Rs4 million in rations under the Emergency Programme in Sindh. We want these issues to be discussed in the Sindh Assembly. We are not afraid of the opposition nor are we in any trouble. We will defeat them in the by-elections. Commenting on the Karachi Transformation Plan, he said that we request the PM to set aside one day for Karachi and monitor for himself how much work has been done on each project. Karachi is the backbone of the country’s economy and the path to development. Pakistan’s development is not possible without its development.

