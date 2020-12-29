Share:

Rawalpindi-rontier Works Organization is all set to construct much needed Dadocha Dam, situated near Dadocha Village in Rawalpindi. The sources have divulged that FWO has mobilised construction teams alongwith machinery to execution site. The proposed dam will supply 35 million gallons of water per day to the residents of Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. The total storage capacity of the dam would be 60,000 acre feet, dead level storage capacity 15,000 acre feet and the live storage capacity would be 45,000 acre feet. The project will be completed in two and half years. The dam will also contribute positively towards ecology of the area while increasing green cover and development of an excellent tourism spot for the twin cities.