ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold on Monday witnessed an increase of Rs100 and was traded at Rs113,450 against its sale at Rs113,350 the previous day. Likewise, the price of ten-gram gold also increased by Rs85 and was sold at Rs97,265 compared to Rs97,180 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,160. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs60 and was traded at Rs.1320 against its sale at Rs.1260 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs.51.44 and was traded at Rs1131.68 as compared to Rs.1080.24 respectively.