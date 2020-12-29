Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the government is willing and ready for dialogue only with serious minded leadership of the Opposition and the forum would be the Parliament as it represented the people’s will.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda here on Monday, Shibli said that national dialogue was part of politics but both Mariyam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman who were not part of the parliament would be excluded from the process.

Shibli Faraz said that the government has also given the agenda of the dialogue which would be reforms in electoral system.

Criticizing the opposition, he said that they were seeking resignation of the government on the allegation of electoral rigging but has given no electoral reforms. He said that the opposition leadership believed that if they win, the elections are free and fair but if someone else wins, elections are rigged.

He said it was unfortunate that those who were facilitators in the killing of Zulifkar Ali Bhutto and tortured Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were sitting on stage with the Pakistan People’s Party leadership. Shibli said that normally events to mark the death anniversaries are not used for delivering political speeches but they utilized the event for political point scoring.

He said that it was strange that the enemies of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were given space to share the stage with PPP leadership.

To a question about internal differences in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, he said that those who termed Fazlur Rehman “selected” were insiders and enjoyed good reputation and status in the party.

He said that Maulana Shirani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed have stated that Fazl was selected whereas they were the real leaders of the party.

The opposition’s campaign is aimed at creating chaos in the country to protect their looted money, said Information Minister.

He also said who desire to topple an elected government can never be in favour of democracy.

Commenting on the PDM’s Sunday procession, the minister said that in public gathering of PDM, not a single word was uttered in the praise of the soldiers who got martyred in Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said frustration of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is just to get power.

He said the opposition is talking about rigging in general elections after two and a half years. But they have not filed any petition at any forum. He said it’s the incumbent government which introduced first textile policy of the country. He said textile, cement and automobile industries are booming due to the prudent policies of the government.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that PDM’s platform is being used against Punjab, Federation and state institutions.

He said the government is ready to hold talks with only senior and mature leaders from opposition. He pointed out that Sharif family in Punjab used to raised slogans of ‘Jaag Punjabi Jaag’ while in Sindh they love to sit with PPP remembering Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

He said that PML-N has mastered in changing loyalties for their vested interests.

Fawad Chaudhry said that under-training Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto aim at starting their life’s first job as Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said Maryam Nawaz who used to live at her father’s home never run a kitchen for a single day.

He said it was Sharif family who was among the people distributing sweets over the gallows of Zulifkar Ali Bhutto. He also added that neither PML-N felt shame going to Ghari Khuda Bux nor his hosts felt shame to invite PML-N there.

Faisal Wada speaking on this occasion said that on which grounds Maryam Nawaz should be considered as political leader.

He said 70-year-old seniors and employees were standing behind Maryam Nawaz like slaves of Sharif family.

He said that textile and construction industry are getting boom in the country due to the policies of PTI government.

He pointed out that it was Maryam Nawaz’s father who made character assassination of Benazir Bhutto. He also added that Benazir Bhutto was an upright and educated woman but Maryam Nawaz was expelled from colleges.