To be known with history is as important for a leader as air for breathing. History teaches us how the rulers of the times did understanding with circumstances and coped with them.

History has great deals and we can learn great lessons from them. History never stops teaching therefore, it depends on us whether we learn from it or neglect it while making important decisions.

In the past, the provision of justice to the victim was assured. The prices of the essential commodities of daily use were not as high as now. Rulers used to directly contact with the public and listen to their problems and worries that they were facing in their daily lives. Now, it is not possible. Nowadays, leaders are limited to their luxurious homes only and they don’t like to interact with the people because many differences have been made due to differences in the class.

Practically looking, only those nations emerge triumphed who learns from their history. It would be better to learn from others’ mistakes than making the same mistakes yourself. History is full of wisdom through which we can conquer ourselves, we ought to understand it. To make history again, it is important to learn from it first.

Our government should look upon the history of caliphs which ruled centuries before us because they build a regime far better than us. Riysat-e-Medina can’t be established without the implementation of the laws of Medina in it.

MUZAFFAR KHOSO,

Sukkur.