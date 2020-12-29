Share:

LAHORE -Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar has said that honourable retirement after completion of tenure is a great honor for any employee. Speaking at farewell function arranged on the retirement of Prof Dr Maimona Ashraf, In-charge of Gynecology Unit 3, on Monday, he said that women doctors should not leave the profession as the Government has to spend a lot of money from national exchequer on their education. Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Muhammad Hanif, Prof Judat Saleem, Dr Ghazala Ruby, Dr Komal Sikandar, Dr Rizwana Tariq, Dr Mehwish Ilyas, faculty members, doctors and paramedical staff attended the function. Prof Zafar said that unfortunately majority of female doctors have to leave the medical field after getting married. He said that millions of rupees are spent on each doctor’s education and training while parents also do not spare any effort for investing for bright future of their children.