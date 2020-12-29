Share:

Indian atrocities and flagrant disregard for the law, which were known by Pakistan and the residents of IIOK for decades now, slowly and surely are being revealed officially in front of the world. The murder of three Kashmiri labourers by security officials is just a recent example of the grotesque misuse of power. The Indian army had claimed in July that the three men were killed in a gun battle in the village of Amshipora and that three weapons were found on them. After an investigation however, a police statement has said the officer and two others “planted illegally acquired weapons and material on their dead bodies after stripping them of their identities and tagged them as hardcore terrorists in possession of war-like stores”.

The fact that this has caused outrage in India as well shows the Indian state has once again, gone too far in its exercise of illegal force. While this incident is deeply tragic, that innocent labourers not only lost their lives but were degraded even in death by being framed, it should not come as a surprise. The Indian occupation is illegal and brutal, and these incidents of violence and deception have been a strategy in the past too. Any free-thinker or activist in IIOK is labelled a traitor or terrorist without investigation, and this labelling is used to justify the state’s violence. Academics, journalists and young activists are easily dubbed as militants, making them kosher for the state to detain, torture or murder them—Burhan Wani serves as the most prominent example.

There can be no law in an illegal occupation—a conundrum, in this case, is that the occupation does not allow the culprits to be tried in a civilian court, thus leaving no transparency. These incidents cannot go by unchecked, however—as Pakistan took the campaign of Burhan Wani forward, it should take advantage of the outrage the murder of the labourers is causing to shed further light on Indian excesses.