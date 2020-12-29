Share:

LAHORE -Arshad Ansari led Journalist Panel swept Lahore Press Club (LPC) elections, winning all office-bearers slots with majority. Election Committee headed by veteran journalist Shafiq Awan announced office- bearers for the coming year after completion of counting on Monday morning. Counting for nine member Governing Body will be completed today (Tuesday). As many as 1,983 voters exercised their right to vote to elect President, Senior Vice President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Treasurer and nine member Governing Body during polling that started at LPC premises at 9am and continued without any break till 8pm on Sunday. Arshad Ansari was elected for record 11th time by bagging 734 votes. Grand Alliance’s Babar Dogar was runner up with 588 votes while Abdul Majid Sajid of the Progressive Panel got 576 votes. Javed Farooqi of Journalist Panel was elected SVP with 871 votes. Ansaar Hussain Zahid of Progressive Panel bagged 473 votes and Grand Alliance’s Amjad Farooq Kallu 386 votes while Asif Jilani nanaged to secure 91 votes. Journalist Panel’s Salman Qureshi was elected VP by securing 901 votes. Ehsan Bhatti of Progressive Panel and Mian Afzal of Grand Alliance managed to secure 578 and 303 votes respectively. Journalist Panel’s Zahid Chaudhry was elected Secretary (663 votes), defeating Grand Alliance’s Rai Husnain Tahir (611) and Zahid Abid of Progressive Panel (610). Khawaja Muhammad Naseer of Journalist Panel (700) was elected Joint Secretary, defeating Shahnawaz Rana of Progressive Panel (650), Bilal Ghauri of Grand Alliance (405) and Sher Afzal Butt (86). Zahid Sherwani of Journalists Panel was elected Treasurer after securing 765 votes. Shakeel Saeed of Progressive Panel and Ahmed Raza of Grand Alliance managed to secure 637 and 477 votes respectively. Arshad Ansari paid rich tributes to the Election Commission for holding peaceful and fair elections. He said that the elected body would restore the group insurance of LPC members in this month as per Journalists Panel manifesto while the establishment of Journalist Colony Phase 2 would also come into effect in the same year which has already been approved by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He also appreciated the services of the club employees and announced to give them half salary as a bonus.