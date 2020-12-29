Share:

TANK - Chief Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman on Monday said that he had not received any questionnaire from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and termed it his media trail.

Talking to media after party workers’ convention, Maulana said that a media campaign had been launched against him despite the fact that he had not received any notice or questionnaire from NAB. “If NAB summons me, I will appear all alone and without party workers,” he said.

He lamented that through media campaign his character assassination was being carried out for the last several days, by certain elements. He was confident that all rumours would be proved false soon. He also claimed that he had no hidden property. The PDM president said that after resignations of members of the parliament, the “selected illegal and incompetent” Prime Minister’s government could not hold by-elections and the only safe way would be to hold fresh general election in the country. He said that the final decision regarding the MPs’ resignations would be taken on January 1st in the PDM meeting.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman said that all political parties were agreed that last general elections were rigged and they were demanding fresh elections. He said in his view only holding of the fresh elections was a solution to all the existing political and economic issues in the country.

He claimed that the “illegal” government was scared due to the PDM’s movement. “Masses have experienced bad and failed governance. Price hike of daily commodities items has turned the lives of common people miserable, while the sugar, flour, drugs, petrol and gas like scandals have fed-up the,” he added