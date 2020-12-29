Share:

ISLAMABAD - The expelled leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) will meet today (Tuesday) to decide future strategy and plan of action.

The senior leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani will host the meeting at his residence in Islamabad.

According to sources, the expelled leaders have intensified their contacts across the country in order to take on board all their workers. The source further revealed that the meeting will be attended by all the four expelled leaders along with other local leaders.

In his video statement, Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani said that they were going to form a decisive strategy in today’s (Tuesday) meeting; stating that they were yet to receive any notice or showcase from the party.

Meanwhile, former MNA Shujaul Mulk told The Nation that they were expelled from the party on the allegations of violating the party rules, but Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself was violating rules of the party by distributing party posts among his family members.

Shujaul Mulk said that they were the real followers of the rules and constitution of the party and had never broken or violated the party law and rules. He maintained that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should answer the questions of NAB instead of expelling his party members and senior leaders.

Shujaul Mulk said that Maulana Fazl himself was preaching the lesson of democracy, he himself had become a dictator in the party and very less of the people within the party including him were having difference of opinion with him on many issues.

A close aide of Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan on condition of anonymity told The Nation that they were blamed for violating the party rules, but the party instead was damaged by the current leadership of the party. He said that the intra party election of JU had always been rigged by the family of Maulana Fazlur Rehman through buying votes within the party.

He revealed that all provincial and central Shouras of the party were consisted of the people with no dissident voices and all the expelled leaders had always opposed the wrong policies of the party leadership which led to their termination.

The source further disclosed that the expelled leaders had many options including formation of a new party which will represent religious segment of the country.