Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz on Monday formed separate committees of Secretary Home, Secretary Industry and concerned commissioners to keep close eyes on sugar mills for crushing and availability of flour at markets on stable prices across the province.

He formed these committees while presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) along with Inspector General of Police Dr Sannaullah Abbasi.

The Chief Secretary directed all the commissioners to adopt best strategies to deal with the second wave of corona in their respective divisions and in collaboration with the health department to ensure accurate and scientific statistics of corona cases. He said that lockdown should be tightened where the cases were highly rising.

Encouraging the implementation of SOPs, the Chief Secretary said that the second wave of corona was very dangerous so the SOPs’ implementation in all public and religious places should be ensured.

The ulema had played an active role in the first wave and ensured the implementation of SOPs in masajid and religious places, therefore, to deal with the second wave, all the divisional commissioners should seek the services of the ulema, he added.

The Chief Secretary also directed the commissioners to make all food items including flour and sugar available to the public at reasonable rates and that the grip against hoarders should be tightened.

He said that precautionary measures should also be taken to control dengue. Expressing satisfaction over the clear reduction in polio cases as compared to last year, he said that eradication of polio would be ensured in the province.