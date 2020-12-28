Share:

LAHORE-FBR Lahore Green defeated RTO Faisalabad by three wickets to lift the 1st FBR Cricket Cup. In the final played at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, RTO Faisalabad, batting first, were all out for 129 in 26.5 overs. Hamid Akram (53) and Mudassar Ali (19) batted well. For FBR Lahore Green, Commissioner FBR Behzad Anwar grabbed 4 wickets for 24 while Adnan Manzoor and Saleem Bakhsh took two wickets each. FBR Lahore Green replied strongly and chased the target in 28.1 overs losing 7 wickets. Deputy Commissioner Salman Naveed Butt struck 48, Behzad Anwar 17 and Ghulam Mustafa 15*. For RTO Faisalabad, Nawaz Sharif took three wickets and m Ahmed two. Commissioner FBR Behzad Anwar bowled brilliantly in the final and won the best all-rounder and man of the tournament awards while Shahid Ali was best batsman, Amir Shehzad best player, Ashraf Ali best wicketkeeper and Saeed Khan best bowler. At the end, Amjad Latif Jutt along with Commissioner FBR Behzad Anwar distributed prizes among the players.