While the Markhor was declared as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature once upon a time, it is no longer facing extinction. This is purely because of the comprehensive trophy hunting policy which incurs a hefty fee upon the hunter for proceeding with the kill. Moving away from the era of cruel poaching, the right balance has been finally struck through which the population of the wild goat has thrived by as much as ten times—all to because of the efforts of the local population.

Just recently, a US citizen set the world record by obtaining a license worth $85,000 to hunt a male Markhor using an arrow instead of the traditional gun. What’s particularly great about this is that 80 percent of the fees was given to the local community, as per the directive of the law, to provide an incentive to keep preserving the population of the animal. Efforts have been so bountiful that a rising animal welfare spirit dominates the region which takes great pride in the increasing number of Markhors that inhabit the area—moving upwards from 295, 20 years ago, to more than 3500 currently.

Local guides help hunters target the older population of the goats, which naturally become a target for predators like snow leopards and wolves due to the change in body size, strength and agility. As such, not only do they ensure that the young and healthy remain protected but they also turn attention to male goats only, so that the procreative ability remains reserved. Through such trophy conservation, not only has poaching become impossible but a retributive practice has been normalised through which all stakeholders benefit—the community, the animal and even the hunters.

As we move forward, we must ensure that high fees licenses are granted infrequently and that this practice is expanded beyond preserving the Markhor population and is extended to other species—such as the Houbara Bustard.