Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reminded the members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2019-20 before December 31st. According to an official of ECP, under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 every member of an assembly and Senate will submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding of thirtieth day of June on Form B.