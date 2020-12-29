Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has said that new animals would be brought to the Karachi Zoo as well as development works would be carried out to provide natural environment to animals and birds at Karachi Zoo.

The animals that are not very familiar with the current environment, thus, would be provided natural environment, the administrator passed these remarks while talking to media at Frere Hall.

He said that black bear would be shifted to any suitable place in compliance of the high court directives. The administrator said that zoo is the place of information regarding animals besides entertainment for the people. Children and students get information about animals at zoo, he added.

Laeeq Ahmed said that the purpose of zoo around the world is to provide information about animals to the people. Massive development works were carried out at zoo in the recent past, he added.

The administrator said that Karachi Zoo is a historical place and a large number of people across the country come here.

He said that in the past, events were held at Mughal Garden of the Zoo, adding that this would be restarted soon.

He also asked NGOs and private sectors to come forward and cooperate with the administration in uplifting the Zoo.

He said that there were two zoos under KMC where a large number of people come along with their families.

‘Renovation of

roads underway’

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said road construction and renovation is being carried out in Clifton and Shon circle to make them motorable so that the people miseries could be decreased.

New works would be initiated after fixing issues of current infrastructure, the administrator passed these remarks while reviewing works at Shon circle and Clifton. He said that 25,000 square feet road is being renovated at side road of Clifton underpass and Shon Circle which would facilitate the people and traders. Road construction and renovation is being carried out as topmost priority keeping in view miseries of the people, he added.

The administrator said that side road of Clifton was in deplorable condition and the people were facing hardships. This is the busiest road that is why it is renovated and carpeting was done. Besides, Shon circle and adjacent roads were also reconstructed.

Ahmed directed Works Director General (DG) Works Shabeeh-ul-Hassan Zaidi to carry out other related works besides construction of the roads. The works should be carried out on urgent basis where necessary, he added.

The administrator said that works are underway across the city for uplifting infrastructure, adding that these works would only be useful if good material is used.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is carrying out all these works from its own expenses and trying its best for betterment of the city while using its all resources.

He said that many roads were constructed and renovated in different areas including 60,000 square feet road from Ghareebabad to Hussainabad, Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Shahrah-e-Paksitan, Nazimabad, Site area, Essa Nagri, Liaquatabad No10, Olympian Islahuddin Road and Allama Shabbir Ahmed Road. Besides road construction, street lights are also repaired.

He said that in all these works, use of standard material was ensured for long lasting results.