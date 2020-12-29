Share:

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday reviewed efforts made to ensure early availability of the vaccine as part of the National Vaccine Strategy.

The NCOC stock-take meetings of epidemic curve chart data, National Vaccine Strategy and update on vaccine administration. The Health experts highlighted the increasing ratio of COVID-19 positivity and deaths due to the deadly virus.

The Forum was also briefed over vaccine administration and immunisation plan, training of the staff whereas the EPI programme representatives were also directed to designate focal points at district and Tehsil level for grass roots level penetration of the programme.

The Forum was briefed over negotiations being made with the international vaccine manufacturers in order to get in time availability of the COVID vaccine and it was noted that the training of the staff should be spearheaded for positive and effective outcomes of the immunization programme.

The Forum resolved that non-pharmaceutical interventions (alternate measures to treat the virus other than medical treatment) or NPIs implementation should be ensured at all levels for mitigating the pandemic outbreak risk.