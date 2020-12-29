Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) and the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) have proposed to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to three countries facing shortage of the equipment during the pandemic, The Nation learnt on Monday.

Documents available with The Nation reveal that NDMA and the health ministry had proposed provision of the PPEs to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Myanmar as an act of solidarity in the time of need of these countries.

The summaries for the provision of the PPEs were sent for the cabinet approval as both departments had remarked that sufficient stocks of PPEs are available.

As per the documents, the summaries sent to the cabinet said that the ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic had intimated that Kyrgyzstan was facing shortage of certain medicines and medical equipment to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Humanitarian assistance from Pakistan has been requested. General Headquarters, COAS Secretariat SD Directorate has supported the proposal of medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and requested that around PPE kits 20,000, N-95 masks 20,000, surgical masks 50,000 and Latex Gloves 20,000 may be provided to Kyrgyzstan.

It also said that the General Headquarters, COAS Secretariat SD Directorate have also supported the proposal of medical supplies to Kazakhstan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and requested that around PE kits 20,000 Surgical Masks 50,000 and latex gloves 20,000 may be provided to Kazakhstan.

It further said that Pakistan Mission at Myanmar has informed that Myanmar has been badly affected due to Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan mission has provided a list of items required for hospitals at Myanmar.

“In this regard, the NDMA has proposed in the above referred summaries that the government of Pakistan may provide 5000 PPE kits/boxes (containing 6 x items in each box) to the each country i.e Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Myanmar as a message of solidarity and to strengthen our narrative of helping Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Myanmar in the time of need,” said the document.

It said procurement charges and transportation charges of PPE kits/boxes shall be incurred from National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF). The transportation of PPE kits/boxes may be carried out through Pakistan International Airlines/Pakistan Air Force aircraft.

Document said that in view of above, it is stated that as per ministry of commerce has shared the approval of the cabinet committee through circulation and has stated that the federal cabinet constituted a committee to monitor the stock situation of the PPEs in the country, comprising of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & investment, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, SAPM on Health and Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

“The Cabinet committee agreed to support the proposal of provision of 5000 PPE kits/boxes (containing 6x items in each box) on humanitarian assistance for each country i.e Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Myanmar as proposed by NDMA with maximum cost amounting Rs100 million for each country,” said the document.

It further said that in this regard, as per the direction of the Secretary ministry of NHSRC, NDMA was requested to share the stock position of PPE. In response, NDMA has sent the stock position. The said stock position was analysed by the HPISU keeping in view the National Demand for the month of December 2020.

“In view of the forgoing it is proposed that keeping in view the recommendation of the cabinet committee/endorsement of the ministry of commerce this ministry may endorse the proposals contained in the summaries,” said the document.