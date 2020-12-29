Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that implementation of discipline and inspection matters were key to make the performance of any force more effective.

The command officers in their respective districts were in charge of force discipline and they should ensure compliance with SOPs, he said and added that disciplinary action should be taken against those subordinates and officials who showed irresponsibility in this regard.

He said that the District Officers as well as the Internal Accountability Branch should ensure regular inspections of police stations, police lines and offices in the districts while reports of non-implementation of recommendations for action on violation of SOPs during inspections should be sent to central police office within one week, he maintained.

He directed the DIG IT to complete and launch the App designed for digital monitoring of inspection matters as soon as possible while computerisation of all warehouses in all districts should be completed without delay.

The IGP said that implementation of SOPs issued in all offices including police stations, police lines, unit headquarters, police service centres in all the districts of the province should be ensured in all cases to strengthen the liaison between the police and the people through fast track service delivery.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting on discipline and inspections held at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, IG Punjab was given a detailed briefing on the inspections conducted in different districts of the province and the steps being taken in this regard. Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that the process of inspections in the districts should be directly monitored by DPOs and RPOs in the region.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and others were also present.

Takes notice of child’s killing

IGP on Monday took notice of the killing of eight-year-old child in Kahna, here.

The IGP sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and directed to arrest the culprits involved in this incident.