Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition members, despite reminder from National Assembly Secretariat, have not bothered to appear before Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for verifications of their submitted resignations.

The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, a couple of days before, has asked the two MNAs from PML-N to approach him in his office for the verification of their submitted resignations.

The resignations of two members of the National Assembly belonging to PML-N Muhammad Sajjad (NA-14) and Murtaza Javed Abassi (NA-15) were received at National Assembly Secretariat around a week before.

Sources said that National Assembly Secretariat will issue one more reminder to both MNAs after four days to appear before speaker for verification of their resignations. The National Assembly speaker, sources said, has also given special instructions to secretariat to remain alert on the matter of resignations issue.

On the other hand, both the MNAs Murtaza Javed Abassi and Muhammad Sajjad have denied sending any resignation to the National Assembly Secretariat.

National Assembly Secretariat claims that after receiving resignations two separate letters had been despatched to both members of the National Assembly to contact the Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for such appearance.