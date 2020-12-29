Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that Pakistan Army neither ever remained involved in politics in the past nor would it be in future.

“Pakistan Army is a great army. It was neither in politics, nor is and nor will it be,” the minister said while talking to journalists following his visit to the Chief Commissioner Office here.

“It (Pakistan Army) was with the democracy, is with it and will remain with the democracy.”

Sheikh Rashid questioned why the leaders of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not name former military dictator General Ziaul Haq when they talked about the alleged role of the army in politics.

He while referring to the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that the people should refresh their minds and alleged that they have been serving Ziaul Haq. “They are a product of GHQ (General Headquarters) gate number four.”

The interior minister was responding to the critical speeches of PDM leadership they delivered a day earlier at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana on the occasion of 13th death anniversary of former PM and slain Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto.

In his speech, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in an indirect criticism to the army had said that the opposition would together make efforts to end “the business of selected and selection.” Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz had also directly criticized army’s alleged role in politics.

Responding to a question that former PM Nawaz Sharif has opposed the proposed grand national dialogue, Sheikh Rashid said the opposition had been “silent” for two years because they thought that they would get an opportunity to save their skins. Now they suddenly got united when it did not happen what they wanted, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had only one slogan that he would neither give any NRO-like deal nor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would be disbanded whether this dialogue will be held or not. “They have wasted 20 years of nation while fighting against each other,” he said while referring to PML-N and PPP.

The minister said that the government would decide on its response when the PDM announced the date for its long march. “Imran Khan can take any decision. We have not held a meeting and yet to decide when and where we will set up reception camps for them,” he said while castigating the opposition.

He claimed that the opposition’s fight was “more against the NAB instead of Imran Khan.” He said that all the opposition wanted an end to the corruption cases against them.

On the matter of opposition’s resignations from the national and provincial assemblies, Sheikh Rashid again predicted that the opposition would “reconsider” the decision. “I fully believe that they (opposition) would participate in Senate election.”

On the controversy of resignations of PML-N MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the minister said that Ms Maryam, the other day, had claimed that his party lawmaker would “throw” his resignation before the Speaker National Assembly. “But you will see Abbasi saying that ‘I did not send this’ to the Speaker.”

The minister said it was up to Abbasi to decide “whether he wants to listen to Maryam” or get an investigation done regarding who sent a resignation in his name to the National Assembly Secretariat. “I am sure that he will say to the Speaker that it was a fraud.”

He said that computerized and typed resignations being submitted by the opposition lawmakers to their leadership had no legal status because resignation is handwritten that is duly signed by any lawmakers concerned.

He castigated Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for getting raised slogan of “PM Bilawal Bhutto” at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and questioned, “If you want to play under nineteen, please have a mercy on this country.”

He said that Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari, the other day, also talked about filling jails and added that Zardari was the one politician of Pakistan who passed most of his jail time in hospital. “He knows what tactics could be used to avoid hardships of jail and he has done his PhD in criminology.”

Responding to a question about bringing former PM Nawaz Sharif back in the country, he said that he even did not know when his passport would expire.

Sheikh Rashid said there were 900 religious seminaries and mosques in the federal capital and almost all were peaceful people belonging to these. He said that leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was facing criticism within.

The interior minister announced a housing colony for print and electronic media journalists including cameramen and photographers of the country in Islamabad.

He said that directives had been issued to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration for identification of a suitable site and all decisions in this regard would be made in coordination with elected bodies of the journalist community.

Earlier, sharing decisions of the meeting, he chaired at the Chief Commissioner Office, the interior minister said from January 1, the registration process of all locally produced new vehicles would be completed within 24 hours.

He said that three service stations titled “May I Help You” would be established in different localities of the capital, manned by staff of the departments concerned including police, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), ICT and Traffic Police.

The minister said two ‘Food Night Bazaars’ would be opened in the capital where a number of food chains would be allowed to operate throughout a night.

He also announced the end the traditional ‘Patwari’ system in the capital within a period of one month. “You will see no more Patwari in Islamabad.”

The minister said efforts would be made to bring down the stamp duty in the capital, adding it was unjustified that the stamp duty in Islamabad was two percent, while it was one percent in the rest of the country.

He said restructuring of the ICT had been directed and eight different departments like Fisheries would be merged.

He said a new motorbike force namely ‘Eagle Squad’ would be introduced in the federal capital to curb the street crime.