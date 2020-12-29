Share:

Pakistan has reported 63 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 475,085. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,992 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,776 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 212,093 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,669 in Punjab 57,746 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,390 in Islamabad, 18,099 in Balochistan, 8,235 in Azad Kashmir and 4,853 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,959 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,502 in Sindh, 1,617 in KP, 412 in Islamabad, 219 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,619,983 coronavirus tests and 30,666 in the last 24 hours. 425,494 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,259 patients are in critical condition.