ISLAMABAD - The federal capital got its new mayor as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Pir Adil Shah won the election on Monday by beating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Malik Sajid. Shah has been elected as mayor of the city for a brief remaining term of the local government which is set to conclude in February 2021. Polling continued uninterrupted from 9am to 5pm with Election Commission of Pakistan’s Naeem Ahmed performing the duties of returning officer. A total of three candidates took part in the election for the mayoral post. Pir Adil Shah represented PML-N, Malik Sajid Mehmood was from PTI while Azhar Mehmood contested as an independent candidate. A total of 69 voters exercised their right to vote, of which Adil Shah won 43 votes while Malik Sajid secured 26 votes. The office of capital’s mayor became vacant due to the sudden resignation of its last incumbent Sheikh Anser Aziz, who belongs to PML-N. The Election Commission of Pakistan had earlier announced holding of election on December 28 to fill the vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Through a notification, the commission, while issuing the election schedule, called upon the members of Metropolitan Corporation to elect Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, against the vacant seat as per schedule.

No dedicated funds were given to the MCI while CDA was releasing funds as loan under interim arrangements but that was quite insufficient for the service delivery in the city.