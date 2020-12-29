Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that past governments ignored the priorities of the public.

“They started projects of personal choice while spending money on areas of interest”, he said in a statement issued here on Monday.

Usman Buzdar lamented that the backward areas had been left behind in the development process due to the imbalanced policies of the former rulers. On the contrary, he added, the PTI government had promoted a policy of composite development carrying out development schemes in the neglected areas also.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the development work had been designed according to the fundamental needs of the people. The development journey has reached remote areas to benefit the common man, he said.

He said the launch of development projects will change the destiny of district Chakwal.

He said that Chakwal district was badly ignored in the past and the PTI government had given the right of development to the people of the area for the first time. “No one can stop the country from moving forward”, he reiterated.

Usman Buzdar maintained that public service was the core agenda of the government and the public welfare programmes were being speedily completed.

He said the country was moving towards development whereas the politics of chaos was, in fact, aimed at obstructing the development process. “Those who raised hollow slogans have become the thing of the past. The era of loot will not return and the past rulers are reaping today what they had sown”, Usman Buzdar observed.

He further stated that the incumbent government did not believe in empty slogans but practically delivered to the masses. He averred that 220 million people will not side with those who have obstructed the development process.

takes notice of

kidnap-cum-murder of a girl

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore regarding kidnap-cum-murder of a girl in Sundar. While directing strict legal action against the arrested accused, the CM said that culprits would not escape from stern punishment. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured provision of justice.

CM, Chaudhrys felicitate new LPC body

Buzdar has felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club and hoped that they will come up to the expectations of the media community.

In a message, the CM congratulated the newly elected president Arshad Ansari and other members and hoped that they will play an active role in solving the problems of the journalist community.

Separately, Pakistan Muslim League President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi have congratulated senior journalist Arshad Ansari on being elected President of Lahore Press Club for the third time in a row.

In a statement, the PML leaders said that Arshad Ansari was well aware of the problems of journalists and had won a unique honor by winning the election for the 11th time. They also expressed their happiness over the election of Javed Farooqi as Senior Vice President, Suleman Qureshi as Vice President, Zahid Ch as Secretary, Khawaja Naseer as Joint Secretary and Zahid Sherwani as Treasurer.