Shoaib, Gillespie feel Babar should have been in ICC T20 team of Decade

ISLAMABAD Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lambasted International Cricket Council (ICC) for leaving Pakistan skipper Babar Azam off the list of its T20I Team of the Decade. “I think the ICC forgot that Pakistan is also its member and play T20I cricket. They even didn’t think that a great batsman like Babar Azam, who is the No 1 T20 batsman [currently ranked No 2] could also be part of this squad,” Shoaib said on his official YouTube channel. “The ICC should feel ashamed to announce such teams as there is no big player than Babar in T20I. He is a top-scorer. Look at his averages to find what he has done, even in comparison with Virat Kohli. “It is so embarrassing and I’m sure after this video, the ICC will think that they have to announce the World Team of the Decade, not the IPL team,” he remarked. Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie also feels that Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and England’s hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler should have been part of the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade. “And I do find it hard to understand that a T20I team of the decade doesn’t include Jos Buttler or Babar Azam,” Gillespie tweeted.

SBP conducts Quaid Day women hockey match

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, conducted an exhibition women hockey match in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas Day here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday. SBP Director Admin Javed Chohan was the chief guest at the match while Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, PRO to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan and hockey enthusiasts were also present there. The guests of honour also cut a cake after the match in connection with the Christmas Day celebrations. The SBP’s two teams – SBP ‘A’ and SBP ‘B’ - exhibited good hockey skills during the match, which ended in 1-1 draw.

Haider, Yastoor, Shayan victorious in Kart Fight

LAHORE (PR): Haider Khan, Yastoor Mirza and Shayan Aman from Islamabad bagged the first, second and third positions at the grand finals of the Red Bull Kart Fight 2020 and were awarded gold, silver and bronze trophies. The event qualifiers took place at the 2F2F Formula Karting tracks in Lahore and Islamabad followed by the grand final hosted at the Nation’s capital on December 27, 2020 with the goal of rewarding the most skilled Karting aficionados in Pakistan. More than 150 drivers from Lahore and Islamabad took part in the qualifiers. The top 20 lap times were shortlisted following which the top 3 finishers from each city booking a berth in the grand finals, wehre Haider, Yastoor and Shayan emerged as winners.

Meanwhile, OLX, Pakistan’s No 1 online marketplace, partnered with Red Bull to introduce the latest edition of tournament. The event attracted amateur racers and racing enthusiasts from across the country.