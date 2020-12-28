Share:

LAHORE-Railway Cricket Club beat Zeeshan Farooq Memorial Cricket Club in the super over to clinch the 2nd Ijaz Farooq T20 Cricket trophy. Brilliant batting display by Raees Butt of Railway Club was the highlight of the final played at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad. Additional Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Khurram Shehzad, MPA Shakeel Shahid, President PTI Faisalabad City Sajjad Haider Khan, Former Test cricketer Ijaz Ahmed Jr, Chief Organizer Ijaz Farooq, Chairman Rana Anis Ahmed Khan and others were also present on the occasion.