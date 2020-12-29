Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ramna police have arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in incidents of dacoity as well as street crime and recovered, motorbikes mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted police team under supervision of DSP Zulfiqar Ahmed to ensure arrest of criminals. On a tip off, police team including SHO Ramna police station Sub-Inspector Tarbul-Hassan, ASI Haider Shah along with others successfully arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun-point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Arslan, Iqbal, Imtaiz Alias Goga, Javed and Said while police recovered two motorbikes, five mobile phones and weapons from their possession. During preliminary investigation, dacoit gang revealed that they have remained jail birds earlier for involvement in several incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables at gun-point from various areas Golra, Shalimar, and Karachi Company. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.