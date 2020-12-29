Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has released Rs. 319.5 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The released funds include Rs. 206.5 billion for federal ministries, Rs.87 billion for corporations, Rs. 25.25 billion for special are010as, and Rs. 750 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs. 1.5 billion.

Similarly, Rs. 55.2 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs.31.8 billion out of Rs. 158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs. 45 billion out of Rs. 81.2 billion for the for the Water Resources Division.

Likewise, Rs. 14 billion out of allocated fund of Rs. 29.4 billion has been disbursed to the Higher Education Commission, Rs. 175 million out of Rs. 350 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The Railways Division has received development funds of Rs. 11.7 billion, the Interior Division Rs. 7.38 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division Rs. 7.4 billion. Similary, the Revenue Division has got Rs. 4.6 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs. 38.2 billion. Likewise, the government also released Rs. 13.99 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 27.24 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs 11.26 billion out of Rs. 25 billion for Gilgit Baltistan projects.

PDMA gets more machinery to cope with anticipated snowfall

Balochistan government has equipped the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take proactive measures to deal with the situation arising from anticipated snowfall ensuring full assistance to the affected people of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said the PDMA had been directed to take precautionary measures during the winter season to tackle the impending calamities in the province.

The government had allocated budget to strengthen the PDMA for coping with impending disaster risks and better disaster management, he added.

He said that the province had been badly affected by disasters in the past and the provincial government had taken various initiatives for immediate measures to tackle disaster and disaster like situation.

He said the PDMA was provided with vehicles and heavy machinery for the relief and rehabilitation works in the rain and snow sensitive areas.

He said the PDMA had the mandate to ensure protection of the people, property, infrastructure and material resources in order to minimize the loses.

He said that media had a key role in creating awareness during winter and snow season and it was necessary for them to be updated with relevant information and better disaster reporting techniques with basic knowledge about the subject in hand.

PDMA has been making its arrangements following the weather conditions, adding that data was being collected on daily basis.