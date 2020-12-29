Share:

Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a case pertaining to removal of illegal encroachments in Karachi.

During the hearing at the SC Karachi Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed was dismayed over the failure to present report on the anti-encroachment drive in the port city. The top judge has summoned Sindh chief executive, directing him to appear before the bench with the report.

While expressing resentment over the absence of Advocate General, the top judge warned of issuing contempt of court notice on delay in removing the encroachments.

Meanwhile Additional Advocate General asked Justice Gulzar to get briefing over the situation from Karachi commissioner over which, the CJP remarked that these officers know nothing as they are being hired for short time period by the provincial government.

Earlier, SC reprimanded Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials for destroying the beauty of Karachi for personal interests and ordered to demolish all the buildings illegally constructed on railways land.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed had remarked that Sindh government took responsibility to recover circular railways land in Karachi, however, nothing was done in this regard.

Justice Gulzar questioned Clifton Cantonment Board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantt official told that this land belongs to the government.

The top judge directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land in one week and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.

Following the directives, the local authorities had launched an operation against illegal encroachments in the metropolis.